The county attorney has responded to the appeal filed by a member of the Banks County Planning Commission by stating that the action taken was not one that can be appealed.
“The county’s Board of Appeals cannot over rule a decision of the county commissioners in conditional use application… and was a final decision which can only be appealed to the Superior Court of Banks County.”
Frost went on to state that the county code gives the general requirements to appeal a decision of the county commission.
“The appeal to the Superior Court of a zoning decision has become challenging and complicated,” Frost wrote. “There are issues as to whether one should file a direct appeal or a discretionary appeal or both. There is a procedure to appeal this decision of the county commission in approving the conditional use application but not to the county’s board of appeals. However, if you are planning to appeal, I would suggest you employ an attorney to handle the appeal.”
Griffith filed the appeal on the public hearing of the extended stay hotel approved for Paul Patel to locate a Marriott property at Banks Crossing has been filed by Banks County Planning Commission member Taylor Griffith.
Griffith filed the appeal because he says the public hearing was not held in a “lawful way.” He said the original copy of the conditional use application “plainly stated ‘Extended Stay Prototype’ in the line for intended use”.
“Banks County Code clearly requires that the intended conditional use must be stated in the required Public Hearing Notice that is prepared by the county,” Griffith said. “The Public Hearing Notice omits ‘Extended Stay.’ This is a direct violation of a code that requires Banks County to accurately inform you of a Public Hearing that you have a Constitutional Right to be heard at.”
Griffith has resubmitted the appeal with the planning commission listed as the offender instead of the board of commissioners.
