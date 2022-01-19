Banks County students named to the Dean's List for fall semester at the University of North Georgia included the following:
•Cailin Dickey of Homer.
•Caleb Giles of Homer.
•Kristin Smith of Baldwin.
•Halle Black of Baldwin, GA (30511)
•Betsy Chambers of Homer.
•Tylor Thomas of Homer.
•Wyatt Whitfield of Homer.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
