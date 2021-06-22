The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to apply for a $3 million grant for a sewer project that will improve conditions at the county schools.
Public utility director Horace Gee presented the request to apply for the grant for the project, which would be a total cost of $6 million, to the BOC Tuesday night. The deadline to apply for the grant from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority is July 2 and those awarded the funds will be announced on Aug. 21.
Gee said the sewer project would cover all of the schools. He pointed out that there has been sewer back-up problems at the high school during football season, which will help make the county eligible for the grant. However, he added there is no guarantee that the county will receive the funds.
Commissioner Sammy Reece said the county’s $3 million portion of the project could come from SPLOST revenue.
Gee pointed out that ELOST and SPLOST generated by education can only be used on the grounds of property owned by the school system. Gee said the school system could fund the lift state, which is on school system-owned property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved the environmental health fee increases presented by the board of health, as of July 1.
•approved a request for a $38,103 a year contract, per attorney review, with Neatoware for E-911 IT.
•approved an E-911 GCIC connectivity upgrade by Diverse Computing.
•approved a training facility usage agreement with the City of Baldwin at the request of fire chief Steve Nichols, at a cost of $1,000 per year.
•approved the public transportation FY2022 contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
•approved the parks and recreation rental fees presented by director Brooke Whitmire.
•agreed for the personnel emergency paid and sick leave increase to end on June 30.
•following a closed session, voted that trees must be planted at 3985 Damascus Road and all equipment, vehicles and scrap items must be moved.
BUDGET HEARING
Prior to the meeting, a hearing was held on the $19.7 million proposed budget.
Finance director Randy Failyer said the main increases in the budget comes from worker’s comp insurance and liability insurance costs going up, which is “out of our control” of the commissioners.
Adoption of the budget will be held at at BOC meeting set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
