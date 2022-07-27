PRESENTS PLAN
Photo by Angela Gary

The Banks County Board of Commissioners and the towns appear to be at an stalemate on moving forward with setting the percentage of projected revenue each will receive of a projected $40 million in local option sales tax over the next 10 years.

At a joint meeting on July 21 with the BOC and representatives from Alto, Baldwin, Gillsville, Homer, Lula and Maysville, Lula city manager Dennis Bergin spoke on behalf of the towns and presented a proposal that the county receive 80 percent of the revenue with the remainder to be divided among the towns. All five of the commissioners said no to that proposal.

