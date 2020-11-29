A five-month investigation and traffic stop led to two arrests for heroin trafficking in Baldwin.
On Friday, November 20, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 365 and Wilbanks Road in Baldwin. Identified in the vehicle were husband and wife, Andrew Nelson Dover, 43, and Alisha Gay Dover, 38, of Clarkesville.
Alisha Dover was arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic offenses. Approximately 56 grams of heroin was discovered on Alisha Dover when she was taken to the Habersham County Jail. After the heroin was discovered, Andrew Dover was arrested and taken to the Habersham County Jail. The heroin has a street value of $11,200.
The investigation revealed that both Alisha and Andrew had gone to Atlanta and picked up the heroin prior to the traffic stop, according to the report from the ARDEO.
Alisha Dover is being charged with trafficking heroin and driving while under the influence. Andrew Dover is being charged with trafficking heroin.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.