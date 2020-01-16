A couple has been arrested after kidnapping the man’s son from a Banks County home. The boy was found safe in Macon after a state-wide search for the couple.
David Salas was transported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with interference with child custody, simple battery and aggravated assault. Sabrina Salas was also transported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office where she has been charged with kidnapping.
The child, Gabriel Salas, was returned to the custody of his mother.
Banks County deputies responded to an address on Highway 164 at approximately 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, where it was reported that a 9-year-old boy, identified as Gabriel Salas, had been kidnapped by an unknown female, later identified as Sabrina Salas, and the child’s father, David Salas. The child was with two older siblings and his grandfather at his mother’s residence at the time of the incident.
It was reported that Sabrina Salas approached the screened porch of the residence and spoke with a child under the pretense her vehicle was broken down nearby and that she needed to use the bathroom. During this time, David Salas reportedly hid nearby. Once Sabrina Salas made it inside the home, David Salas ran towards the front door while chasing Gabriel who was attempting to run from him, according to reports.
As Gabriel made it to the screened front porch of the residence, David Salas kicked in the screen door after him. The grandfather was then assaulted by David Salas when he attempted to intervene. David and Sabrina then reportedly took Gabriel from the residence and put him in their vehicle. The grandfather again attempted to intervene at which time David attempted to strike him with the vehicle as he fled from the property, officials state.
Once on the scene, deputies quickly began to obtain information from the family and witnesses to which a statewide lookout was sent. Banks County 911 and Banks County deputies were able to utilize resources in order to track the possible location of the suspects. The offenders were located by Jones County deputies in Macon on Gray Highway.
The suspects, David Paul Salas and Sabrina Nichole Salas, of Albany were captured via a traffic stop by Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Banks County deputies arrived on scene a short time later and confirmed Gabriel was safe.
