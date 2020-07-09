The Banks County Courthouse closed on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 30, due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The courthouse reopened Tuesday, July 7.
"The courthouse opened to the public this morning, Tuesday, July 7, with employee rotation," states human resources director Arlene Ivey. "Visitors to the courthouse will be asked to wear a mask before entering the building."
There has been only one employee confirmed case of COVID-19 at the courthouse.
