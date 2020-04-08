The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases across the state of Georgia continues to rise with 1,063 more being reported with the virus as of noon on Wednesday, April 8, over the same period yesterday. The governor has also announced plans to extend the state of emergency order through May 13.
The report from the Georgia Department of Health on April 8 listed 9,881 confirmed cases of the virus. The number of cases in Banks County is four, which is up one over the number reported on Tuesday.
The latest report shows that 1,981 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 362 people have died. This is an increase of 207 people hospitalized and 33 deaths over the report released on Tuesday.
The governor announced plans Wednesday morning, April 8, to extend the state of emergency order through May 13. The shelter in place order remains in effect through April 13.
“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities,” the governor stated. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together. In these unprecedented times, we ask Georgians for their continued patience and prayers, especially for first responders, law enforcement, and the healthcare workers caring for the medically fragile. They are going above and beyond to keep us all safe, and we will never be able to repay them for their sacrifices.”
The governor has a press conference at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 8, to provide more details on extending his order.
