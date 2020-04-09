The report released at noon on Thursday, April 9, lists 10,566 confirmed cases of the virus across the state of Georgia, which is up 685 over yesterday.
The latest report shows that 2,159 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 379 people have died. This is an increase of 178 people hospitalized and 17 deaths over the report released on Wednesday.
The governor has also extended the “shelter-in-place” order through April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.