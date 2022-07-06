The District 2 Health District, which includes Banks County, is seeing an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates, and some counties have levels that are considered to have high transmission rates.
The COVID-19 community levels indicate high transmission in Dawson and Union counties; medium transmission in Banks, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Towns and White counties; and low transmission in Forsyth, Franklin, Hart, Rabun and Stephens counties.
“It’s important that we remain aware of the transmission levels in our counties and consider prevention strategies as recommended by the CDC,” public health officials state.
There have been 100 positive cases of COVID-19 reported I the past two weeks, according to reports from the Georgia Public Health Department.
There have been a total of 3,492 positive cases of COVID-19 in Banks County since reports were first kept with the state in 2020. There have been a total of 353 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Banks County during that time period and 88 deaths.
In Banks County, 34 percent of the residents, or 6,322 people, have been fully vaccinated. Some 6,983 people have received one COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for everyone six months of age and older. Children will get a smaller dose of the vaccine than teens and adults based on their age on the day of vaccination.
District 2 Public Health Medical Director, Zachary Taylor, MD., says, “Parents should discuss with their pediatrician or family doctor about vaccinating their child with the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available at all District 2 health departments for children six months and older. The Moderna vaccine will be arriving soon. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for children.
The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone who is six months and older, and COVID-19 boosters for everyone five years and older, if eligible. Vaccine recommendations vary depending on your age, type of vaccine received, and timing of your last dose.
The recommendation is that children five to eleven years old should get two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine three to eight weeks apart, and should receive their booster dose five months after their primary series has been completed.
The recommendation is that children six months to four years old should receive three doses total. Once a child is vaccinated with their first dose, they should receive their second dose three to eight weeks later; however, the interval between the second dose and the third dose is eight weeks.
District 2 public health departments offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Visit phdistrict2.org to find a health department location in your county.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children go to cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.