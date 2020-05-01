More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed around Georgia from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, with the total number in Banks County totaling 25.
As of 4:25 p.m. Friday, there had been 27,437 confirmed cases in the state and 1,159 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have been no deaths reported in Banks County.
The latest DPH totals for other counties near Banks included 1,843 cases and 58 deaths in Gwinnett County; 1,466 cases and 22 deaths in Hall County; 155 cases and 13 deaths in Clarke County; 129 cases and four deaths in Walton County; 97 cases and two deaths in Jackson County; 66 cases and no deaths in Oconee County; and 24 cases and one death in Madison County.
The numbers are likely higher as state officials have acknowledged a lag of up to two weeks in reporting confirmed cases.
The latest totals around the state come as Georgia's mandatory shelter-in-place order has been lifted after 28 days.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials urged Georgians to continue to stay home as much as possible, and Kemp issued an executive order requiring the state's elderly and medically fragile residents to shelter in place through June 12. Businesses must continue to operate with strict social distancing guidelines in place through at least May 13 in order to remain open.
Nationwide, there were 1.08 million confirmed cases and more than 63,100 deaths as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
In addition to the most common symptoms — fever, dry cough, shortness of breath — the CDC has recently added six more commonly-seen symptoms to its list. Those include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste and/or smell.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
