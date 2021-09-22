COVID-19 testing is offered at District 2 Public Health drive-thru testing sites for no-cost. Testing is also available by appointment at Walgreens pharmacies in many counties throughout Georgia.
Testing is recommended immediately for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, health officials state. Additionally, individuals who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested, even if they are fully vaccinated. "People who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after exposure," a press release from the Georgia Department of Health States. "Unvaccinated individuals should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in five to seven days after last exposure. Do not go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID testing."
All six public health testing sites offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. These are not rapid tests. Results will be available within 36-48 hours. While no appointment is required, registration is encouraged to decrease wait times at the testing site.
Registration information can be found at the District 2 website.
Walgreens offers an option of rapid tests, in which results are available within one to 24 hours, or a PCR test. Individuals must schedule an appointment at the pharmacy through the Walgreens website. Test types are dependent on the location. Check with the pharmacy to determine availability.
For more information about COVID testing, visit the Georgia DPH website to learn more.
