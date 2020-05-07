District 2 Public Health officials have announced updates to schedules, testing criteria and specimen collection sites related to COVID-19.
Previous testing criteria was to test individuals with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Due to new testing criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthofficials can now test anyone with these additional symptoms: chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
District 2 has also expanded the hours of the call center. The new call center hours are: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day including Saturdays and Sundays. All county health departments will continue to schedule appointments during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
The Specimen Point of Collection (SPOC) in Hall County will now operate as follows:
Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, from a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In addition, a Specimen Point of Collection will be opened in Franklin County. This site will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays of each week, beginning on May 5. This location will better serve residents in Franklin and Hart. Residents can contact the call center above, call Franklin County Health Department at 706-384-5575, or call Hart County Health Department at 706-376-5117 to schedule testing.
An appointment is needed at each of the Specimen Points of Collection. Call the call center 770-531-5600 or your local health department to schedule an appointment for testing.
