Banks County is having a large Covid outbreak, making it one of the most troubled areas in Northeast Georgia for the virus.
According to state data, Banks' virus rate over the last two weeks is at 801 people per 100,000. Only Habersham and White counties are slightly higher in the area. Statewide, the rate is only 516 per 100,000 people.
As for the percentage of those who tested over the past week, 18.1 percent were positive for COVID.
Since March, Banks had reported 924 positive cases of Covid with 113 people hospitalized and 12 confirmed deaths.
