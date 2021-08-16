The number of COVID-19 cases in Banks County continues to rise each week, while the number of county residents who are fully vaccinated, at 24 percent, remains among the lowest in the state.
According to reports on Monday from the Georgia Department of Health, 75 new cases have been reported in the past two weeks. Since March 2020, when data first began to be reported, there have been 1,803 cases of COVID-19 reported among Banks County's population of 14,199 residents.
So far, there have been 222 people in Banks County due to the virus and 42 deaths reported.
With a new school system underway, there have been a reported 11 students with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among the 2,854 enrollment and 4 employees out of the 376 employees who have tested positive.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine, 4,963 people have received one dose of the virus, while 4,421 have received two shots and are considered to be fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 cases had been decreasing but the new Delta variant of the virus has caused the numbers of spike again, leading to shortage of hospital beds at area medical centers.
"The district is again seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospitals are filling up, and it is necessary to remind residents that vaccination is important for the health of the community," said Natasha Young, Public Information Officer for the Georgia Department of Health. "No matter your vaccination status, wear a mask if indoors and social distance. Vaccination is the key to getting out of this pandemic. Vaccination lessens your risk of infection from the virus by three and a half times, your risk from getting ill from COVID-19 is eight times lower and the risk of hospitalization or death is 25 times lower."
She also encourages everyone to get a vaccine.
"If you still need a COVID-19 vaccine, today is the day, walk into your county health department and get your vaccine," she said. "Visit phdistrict2.org, and click on locations or use the vaccine finder at vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you. If you are feeling sick and wish to be tested, District Two has free testing available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. located at 2500 Allen Creek Road, Gainesville, at the Allen Creek Soccer Complex."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.