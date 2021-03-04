As the people allowed to take the COVID-19 vaccine will expand next week, the amount of the vaccine in the county remains limited.
Starting March 8, K-12 educators and school staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents with children with complex medical conditions will also be eligible for the vaccination.
All of the current COVID-19 vaccination at the Banks County Health Department is committed to existing first and second dose appointments.
“As more vaccine becomes available, we will add additional appointments,” Banks County Health Department officials report. “Please continue to monitor our website and Facebook page for updates.”
However, the governor has announced that more of the vaccination will soon be available and he is encouraging those who are eligible to register for an appointment. One of the state’s four mass vaccination sites is located in Habersham County.
“With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.
To register for an appointment at one of the four state-operated mass vaccination sites, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. The March 8 criteria is now an option for pre-registration.
The Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported 2,048,591 million total vaccine doses administered in the state, accounting for 82.57 percent of the state's shipped allocation. Georgia administered one million vaccines in just 25 days.
"With one million doses administered in just 25 days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians" said Governor Kemp. "Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly 60 percent of Georgia's over 65 population.
25 NEW CASES
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Banks County is up 25 over last week, for a total of 1,552 reported since March of 2020. In Banks County, 33 people have died from COVID and 178 have been hospitalized.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there is one student with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,708 student population. There are 105 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, three have a current positive COVID-19 status and nine are quarantined due to possible exposure.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the websites, www.dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
