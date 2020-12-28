Banks County Emergency Medical Service workers have been offered the COVID vaccine by Georgia Public Health.
"Public health is currently offering it to our EMS front line workers (EMTs and paramedics) and fire first responders," Deidra Moore, Banks County EMA/E-911 director states. "They rolled out them first along with nurses / healthcare and nursing homes."
Moore said the next round of the COVID vaccine that comes to Banks County will reportedly be for others in public safety, including law enforcement, 911, public safety command staff and other vital emergency services.
"I am sure more will be included with that group but I have not heard the details further yet," Moore stated.
Details have not been released as to when the COVID vaccine will be available to the general public.
