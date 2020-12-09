The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be in Banks County next week and will be given out first to health care workers and nursing home residents.
Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk reported that he has met with local public health officials and been told that the vaccine will be in the county next week. He said health care workers and nursing home residents will be given the vaccine first.
“It will then go to first responders,” Turk reports.
There have been 839 cases of COVID-19 reported in Banks County since March, with 12 deaths attributed to the virus. There are approximately 37 new COVID-19 cases per week being reported in the county.
