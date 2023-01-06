Crime headlines in 2022 included thefts, assault and drug-related offenses but it was the shooting a deputy at Banks Crossing that has been named the Crime Story of the Year.
A Banks County deputy was shot when approaching a kidnapping suspect at the Super 8 Motel at Banks Crossing in the early morning hours on Feb. 8.
At approximately 2 a.m. Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol when they noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing. A man and a woman were asleep in the backseat of a car.
After checking the license plate, deputies discovered that the car’s owner, Robert Brodie, 32, of Henderson, N.C., was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina. The deputies attempted to wake the people in the car.
The man in the car (later identified as Brodie) reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman. Brodie and two deputies exchanged gunfire. Brodie was shot several times and one of the deputies was also shot. The woman in the car was the kidnapping victim, according to reports from the GBI.
The injured deputy was taken to a hospital where he received treatment and was released.
Brodie and the kidnapped woman were also taken to an area hospital and treated for their injuries.
