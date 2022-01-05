The crime pages are filled with tragic events each week but it is the senseless murder of a man doing his job that broke the hearts of people across the county.
Mail carrier Asa "Junior" Wood, 59, Commerce, was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, Aug. 7, in Banks County while doing his route. This murder has been named the Crime Story of the Year.
Deputies with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. that Saturday morning regarding an "intentional shooting." Upon deputies’ arrival, they located Wood, who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Wood, a rural postal worker, was working his morning route when he was fatally shot.
While patrolling the area of Hwy. 51 North and Bennett Road, a "vehicle of interest" in the case was encountered by deputies. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled from deputies.
"During the pursuit, a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the violator vehicle," Bailes said. "Immediately, the driver exited the vehicle armed, and began firing upon deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the offender. The offender sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment."
Larry Grogan was arrested in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.