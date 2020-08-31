The Banks County High School cross country team faced tough competition from region rival, Rabun County, this past Wednesday at Banks County High School. The boys team did not disappoint and finished with a perfect score for the team.
The boys were led by Buck Ledford, who was the overall winner for the meet. Bryson Banister, Pepper Davis, Nic Cotton, Chase Stephens, and Troy Loggins also finished strong in the race. These top finishes resulted in the boys’ team finishing with 15 points. Coach Foster was elated with the results from the boys, but was equally impressed with the control and relaxed run from the team.
Jenna Reeves led the girls’ team finishing 3rd overall, followed by Makayla Long, Allie Clark, Taylor Cochran, and Alessandra Olivares. Coach Foster stated that it was a good opportunity for the team to see where they stand, and all also for the younger team members to gain some valuable experience.
Coach Foster is impressed and excited about the future of the team, especially after the success of both teams this week. Although there is some room more improvement, he is confident that the teams will produce some record times for the upcoming 5Ks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.