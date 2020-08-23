After a historical season ended last year for Banks County Cross Country, the team has been preparing for yet another run at state and the region title.
As the team gets ready for the upcoming season, Coach Foster shared his thoughts on what this season will look like. Foster is optimistic that the season will happen safely and under the best circumstances possible.
“The team has been running big mileage all summer long, and I definitely want them to be able to reap their fruits of labor,” said Coach Foster.
Although COVID has made things a little more difficult, such as having to take temperatures before practice, the cross country team makes up for it during practice by completing pre and post workout drills, which will also play a crucial role in deciding what teams cross the finish line first. The coach adds that smart training every day, focusing on each day and the variables they can control, will be the focus this season.
“Championships aren't won by writing goals on a chalkboard, but instead by mastering the processes needed to meet those goals each day," Foster said. "We will focus on our teammates and making sure we are doing our best to make everyone else perform at their best. We will strive to enjoy the experiences throughout the season because we now know that we cannot take those for granted."
Although region and state competition will look different, the cross country team has been working hard all summer to raise their level of fitness and also individual run times. Coach Foster also adds that his team might be young, but they are very eager to make their mark across the region and state. He expects the team to be very competitive in both region titles and state podium finishes.
Coach Foster is confident with top returners, such as Buck Ledford, Nic Cotton, Bryson Banister, and Troy Loggins. All of these runners have varsity experience and have put together a body of work over the summer that indicates they are ready to compete with anyone in AA. Ledford will be be one of the individual runners who is in the mix for individual region champion and state champion recognition.
Key returners on the girl's side are Alessandra Olivares, Alli Clark, Jenna Reeves, and Emily Hunt. All have experienced the state course in Carrollton, and all have stood on the state podium and know what it takes to get there.
Coach Foster stated that this year’s focus “will be to put in the work necessary to prepare themselves for region and state championships where we hope we be at the pointy end of both of those races."
Coach Foster believes that the success this season will depend heavily upon how the team handles adversity, and overcoming it. He knows that they are in for some tough situations, but believes that can catapult these challenges to reach a higher altitude and outcome. Many times this summer, Coach Foster witnessed his players show up for unbelievable summer heat to run, even though there were not spectators or cameras showcasing them. With this type of dedication, it is a precursor of how well the team will perform this season. He believes that is what makes this team and upcoming season, incredibly special.
SENIORS EXCITED FOR SEASON
Several returning cross country members also stated that they are more than excited for the season to start, they are eager to win a state title. There are several seniors returning this year. Allie Clark, (senior), believes that one of the biggest factors to the success of the team, is that they all work together, and that they all want success for each other.
Senior Jaden Hoard added that she believes that running together makes them even stronger.
Senior Madison Dacus believes that motivating each other every day and encouraging each other makes it fun to run every day. A newcomer to cross country this year, senior Susie Hewell states that she has never played a sport at BCHS, but everyone has welcomed her with open arms. She is eager to contribute to such a strong program.
Cross Country will have its first meet on August 25 at BCHS and team members invite everyone to come and support a program that has a long history of success.
