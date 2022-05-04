A Cruising With Autism Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Veterans Park in downtown Homer.
The fee is $10 to enter the car show. There will also be food vendors and raffle tickets.
All proceeds will go to Joshua's Voice, an advocate who gives knowledge and tools to first responders to learn about autism and other invisible disorders and to provide kids to them.
For more information, call 770-287-2958 or email cruisingwithautismevents@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.