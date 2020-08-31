Cub Scout registration will be held at the Uchee Lodge, located at 150 Hudson Valley Drive on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.
"In Cub Scouts, we have lots of fun, learn new things and make new friends," leaders state. "Cub Scouts is much more than that, it is fun with a purpose. Learning, leadership, service and adventure are among the experiences offered."
Visit nega-bsa.org/join-scouting to learn more about Cub Scouts.
For more information, contact Ian Nesbit at 706-968-0289 or Ian.Nesbit@scouting.org.
