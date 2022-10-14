The green Pruitt Health van rolled into the parking lot outside of the Terry Allen Field House on the Banks County High School football field Friday night, where an excited resident from the Oaks Scenic View Nursing Home waited in anticipation for what the night had to offer.

Curtis Presley graduated from Banks County High School in 1982 and he still proudly calls himself a Banks County Leopard. His undying loyalty to the school and the team is what inspired Louise Henson, a certified nursing assistant and receptionist at the Oaks, to help make his dream of once again seeing the Banks County Leopards Football team in action come true.

