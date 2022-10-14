The green Pruitt Health van rolled into the parking lot outside of the Terry Allen Field House on the Banks County High School football field Friday night, where an excited resident from the Oaks Scenic View Nursing Home waited in anticipation for what the night had to offer.
Curtis Presley graduated from Banks County High School in 1982 and he still proudly calls himself a Banks County Leopard. His undying loyalty to the school and the team is what inspired Louise Henson, a certified nursing assistant and receptionist at the Oaks, to help make his dream of once again seeing the Banks County Leopards Football team in action come true.
“At first, we thought about taking him to a University of Georgia football game,” Henson said. “But he had already been to one before, so his sister suggested that we bring him to a Banks County football game instead, because this may mean more to him.”
Presley, nicknamed ‘Cool Curt’ by his classmates in his high school days, thus returned to his old stomping grounds in style, wearing a Banks County Leopards T-shirt with a matching cap, signed by two of the Banks County cheerleaders.
The excitement followed as members of the football team and cheerleading squad gathered around to take pictures with Presley, giving him the hometown hero treatment before the start of the game.
“I’m so excited to be here,” Presley beamed while taking photos. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time.”
Presley’s family also surprised and accompanied him on the field, where his sister Patty Williams talked about Presley and his love for his alma mater.
“It’s not so much about football as it is about being a Banks County Leopard,” Williams said. “He loves being a Leopard.”
Presley was the first out of his family to graduate high school, where Williams said everyone loved him.
“Everybody called him ‘Cool Curt,’” Williams laughed. “He had this charisma about him that everyone just adored. Even now I think people can feel it from him.”
Williams also explained that Presley has had some difficult lifestyle changes in the past year with the move to a new care facility and multiple surgeries.
“He never complains about it, though,” Williams explained. “After all that he’s been through, he deserves to be happy.”
And happy he was, as Presley was all smiles as a friend's son pushed him in a wheelchair towards the middle of the field for the coin toss as an honorary captain for the Leopards football team.
“I’m going to remember being here with my family and doing the coin toss the most,” Presley said as he got ready with his family to watch the game on the sidelines. “This is the best school ever, and I’m so happy to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.