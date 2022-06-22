The Baldwin City Council met to discuss the FY23 budget at a special hearing on Friday night. There were several adjustments presented in the June 17 meeting, including cuts made to code enforcement and animal control, two very important items to the council. Officials stated these were very difficult, but necessary, decisions to make.
Several concerns were made regarding code enforcement, which will be partially picked up by the police department. This includes switching to a 24-hour police service, which is also reflected in the FY23 budget.
There were some additional modifications made to successfully balance the FY23 budget, including reductions in worker’s compensation, council training, and the number of council meetings. As stated by the council, they are working to bring in new businesses that add value to the city, and they believe the future of Baldwin is bright.
ADJUSTMENTS TO FIRE DEPARTMENT
Baldwin’s Fire Chief helped to make improvements to the budget for the Fire Department. They will be switching from a 24–72-hour schedule to a 24-48-hour schedule, allowing three men per shift as opposed to two. With this reallocation of hours, they will be able to cut back an additional shift that was negatively affecting the budget. No hours will be reduced.
ELECTION COSTS CUT IN HALF
Following a suggestion from Mayor Joe Elam, the City of Baldwin’s voting precinct will be combined with Habersham’s South Precinct, cutting election costs in half. The previously anticipated $4,500 election budget is now reduced to $900. Advertising for elections is included in this amount.
With this modification, the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) would require that Baldwin no longer have a precinct at Baldwin City Hall, and all municipal and general elections would take place at the Southern Precinct.
The Habersham Southern Precinct will be in the Ingles Shopping Center that was previously occupied by Sears. The county has signed the lease and is hoping to have remodeling finished before the November general election.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
•Due to advertising issues, there will be a second budget meeting on Friday, June 24, in the Baldwin Municipal Court Room at 6:30 p.m. The public hearing will serve as a second opportunity for citizens to address any concerns they may have with the FY23 budget. The budget will be available at City Hall until its approval.
•There will be a meeting for the approval the FY23 budget on June 30 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room at Baldwin City Hall.
•There will be a meeting for the adoption the FY23 budget on July 1 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room at Baldwin City Hall.
•There is an updated list of items that FC Sanitation does not accept in their routine trash collections. All citizens are encouraged to familiarize themselves with this list.
•City Hall will be closed Monday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day.
