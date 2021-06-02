The Rotary Club of Banks County announced that Banks County High School senior Madison Rose Dacus has been awarded the second annual “Brother Jim McLendon Rotary Scholarship.”
Dacus, who is planning to attend Emmanuel College this fall to study Christian Ministries and Agricultural Sciences, is working in the long run to use those degrees to work as a botanist and also a missionary.
The $1,000 scholarship was created in honor of the late Reverend Jim McLendon who was a charter member of the Banks County Rotary Club and the former pastor of 21 years for the Homer United Methodist Church. The intent of the award is to benefit a student that is working toward a career that helps people in a profound way through ministry or some other related field.
A panel of judges reviewed over 50 applicants and evaluated a variety of factors including grades, SAT/ACT test scores, extra-curricular activities, resume and a two-page essay. “There were many terrific candidates,” said Vicki Boling, Banks County Rotary President. “Every one of the judges told me that they agonized over their selections because the top tier of candidates was outstanding,” said Boling.
In addition to an exceptional academic average (99.07 out of 100), Dacus has been extremely busy with her involvement in Environment & Natural Resources (ENR). She was a Junior first place state winner, a Junior Wildlife first place winner, a Senior ENR second place winner, a Junior Forestry first place state winner for Tree ID, a Senior ENR first place state winner, a Senior Wildlife first place state winner and a Senior Land Judging third place state winner.
Her hard work and great study habits earned her honor roll recognition during all four years of high school and she also is an honor graduate. She was a BETA Club member, an FFA member and an FFA officer. Active in sports, Dacus played soccer, basketball and ran in cross country.
A formal presentation of the Banks County Rotary’s Brother Jim McLendon Scholarship will take place as part of this year’s “Rotary Salute: Awards Program,” scheduled to take place at the Chimney Oaks Golf Club at noon on Wednesday, June 16, which has also been officially designated by the Banks County Commissioners as “Rotary Loves Banks County Day.” The Rotary Salute will recognize first responders and distinguished service in the Banks County Community.
