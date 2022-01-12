Mayor Roy Turpin passed the gavel to newly-elected Gillsville Mayor Wade Dale during the January council meeting last week. Kody Rylee was also sworn in as the newest councilmember.
Turpin took a moment to say how much he loved the community and reflected on his time in office. Dale said he looked forward to seeing continued improvements in the city. Dale served on the council before he stepped down to run for mayor late last year. Turpin did not seek re-election.
During the meeting, the council continued to discuss plans for ongoing improvements. They looked at two bids for park upgrades and decided to table any action until the council had an opportunity to compare the scope of work for the bids. The goal is to upgrade to the community center to include a patio with a cover and two restrooms with outside access. These improvements will be paid for with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds. The council also discussed turning the tennis courts at the park into basketball courts.
In other business the council:
•appointed councilman Keith Segars as Mayor Pro-Tem.
•discussed hiring a home inspector.
•discussed the cost for a building permit.
•discussed the Church Street extension that would connect Old Gillsville Hwy.
•discussed improvements to the Franklin Building.
•heard a report that the roof leak at Rehab to Fab had been repaired.
•heard the no alcohol signs have been completed.
•discussed the proposed design of the “Welcome to Gillsville” signs.
•voted to accept a donation of a stove and the labor to get it installed at the community center.
•discussed what could be done about the leaning trees that are located across from the Dollar General.
•discussed a compiling a vendor list of electricians, tree cutters, etc. The council wants to have bonded and insured people on hand when a need arises.
