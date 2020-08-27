Dee Daley was the guest speaker at the Banks County Democratic Committee on August 20.
Daley is running for State Senate District 50. She lives in Rabun County where for 20 years she has been a civic leader. She has had a four-decades career in corporate management and business consultation and is retired from General Electric Financial Services.
For information on Daley and other Democrats in North Georgia, go to GA9th.org or email BanksDems@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.