A Banks County High School student is the recipient of a Georgia Association of Agriculture Fairs Scholarship.
The Georgia Association of Agricultural Fairs held its annual convention last month at the Georgia National Fair Grounds and Agriculture Center in Perry and awarded three scholarships to local students. Each student has been actively involved with the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair.
Ethan Dalton, a senior at Banks County High School in Homer, was awarded the Charles Inman Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Ethan’s parents are Michelle and Jason Dalton.
The scholarship was awarded based on SAT scores, grade point average, class rank, involvement in school activities and involvement in their local Fair through FFA or 4-H. Along with their scholarship application each student also submitted a 1,000 word essay on “What My Local Fair Means to Me”.
This is the first year a Banks County student has applied and won a GAAF scholarship.
