Atha Dalton has announced that she is seeking reelection to the Banks County Board of Education.
"The last eight years have been filled with ups and downs as we are continually challenged to provide our students with the finest quality education, but it has also been a tremendous honor," she stated. "We have a great system, awesome faculty and staff, and some of the best and brightest students in the state of Georgia. I am so proud of Banks County Schools and I am eager to continue to serve the citizens of Banks County. Thank you for your support over the last eight years and I humbly ask for your continued support."
