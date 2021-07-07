Damascus Baptist Church is once again holding its annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17.
The girls and boys free backpacks will become specific for each child as they receive school supplies listed by their assigned teacher (teachers' lists will be available).
There will also be a free lunch of hot dogs,chips and cookies. Each child should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Damascus Baptist Church is located at 1526 Damascus Road, Homer.
