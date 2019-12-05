Damascus Baptist Church will offer a Christmas program of gospel music at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec .15.
Harold Sweatman, Cheryl Sumpter and Stanley Pierce will each sing special Christmas hymns to bring alive the true meaning of Christmas.
Coffee and dessert will be offered after the program.
Damascus Baptist Church is located at 1526 Damascus Road, Homer.
Johnny Stone is the pastor.
Everyone is invited to attend.
