Damascus Baptist Church will host a Back to School event on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Backpacks, along with grade/teacher specific supplies will be offered to any school age child present. A free hot dog lunch will also be served.
Damascus Baptist Church is located at 1526 Damascus Road, Homer.
