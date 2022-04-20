Damascus Baptist Church will have a special music service featuring The Cantrells on Sunday, April 24.
The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a meal in the church fellowship hall.
The public is invited to come and enjoy the praise and fellowship, leaders state.
Damascus Baptist Church is located at 1526 Damascus Road, Homer. The pastor is Johnny Stone.
