David Duckett has announced his plans to seek another term as District 2 commissioner.
"It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Banks County for the past seven years as County Commissioner," he said. "It is my hope to continue to serve our great community and that the good citizens of Banks County will continue to support me as I seek another term as the District 2 Commissioner. Thank you for your vote and please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns."
