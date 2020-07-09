The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 11 runoff is July 13.
This is being allowed in order to be in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and not potentially disenfranchise eligible voters from other contests they are eligible to vote in. All voter registrations, transfers, and address changes or other updates need to be processed and all registrations or updates submitted by July 13 will apply to the August 11 primary runoff.
