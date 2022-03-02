Final plans are underway for the 24th annual “A Night of Hope for Children” live and silent auction/dinner on March 25, at 6 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch. Presented by Akins, the event is The Tree House, Inc.’s main fundraiser of the year. Sponsorships and dinner tickets for the gala may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org through March 9.
The featured raffle this year will be a three item ticket for $10. Ticket holders have the opportunity to win a large Green Egg and Nest, an Apple iPad 10.2, and a Yeti BackFlip cooler. Raffle tickets may be purchased online, by phone, and in person at The Tree House. The raffle drawing will be held the night of the auction. You do not have to be present to win.
Guests will have a wide variety of items for their bidding: Trips, concert/entertainment events, sporting events, sports memorabilia, fashion accessories, home décor and much more.
Trips include a three-night luxury cabin stay in Pigeon Forge in April and a seven night stay for six in Kissimmee in June. Other seven night trips include a Panama City Beach ocean front condominium; a ski trip to Park City, Utah, at the Marriott’s Summit Watch; a villa in Orlando’s Marriott’s Cypress Harbour, and a trip to Italy’s Tuscany region. For an overnight stay, Lanier Islands Legacy Lodge is offered.
Winning bidders will enjoy “An Evening under the Stars” at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park with a Proof of the Pudding dining party pack. In addition, tickets to Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, Disney on Ice, The Little Mermaid, and Cinderella will be available for bidders.
For sports fans, four weekly clubhouse badges to the Mitsubishi Electric Classic as well as tickets in the VIP Delta Club for an Atlanta Braves game and a suite for a Gwinnett Stripers game are offered. An autographed Kirby Smart 2021 National Champs football has been donated for the auction, along with a Brian Snitker autographed limited edition commemorative Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy.
“We appreciate the tremendous support for “A Night of Hope for Children,” stated Ginette Williams, The Tree House, Inc. Executive Director, “and we look forward to our guests enjoying an entertaining evening while raising funds to serve children and families in Barrow, Banks, and Jackson counties.”
The Tree House thanks and recognizes their top-level sponsors: Southern Crown Sponsor – Akins; Nova Sponsor - Jackson EMC; Big Dipper Sponsors - Bill Ritter State Farm, Cable East, Double Oaks Golf Club, Homestar The Candice Crook Team, Reliance Mechanical, Inc., Representative Terry and Cindy England and Southeast Toyota Distributors.
All proceeds from this event go directly towards programs and services to help child victims of abuse in Barrow, Banks, and Jackson counties begin the healing process and to provide education to families to prevent abuse from happening at all. The Tree House is located in Winder and Commerce.
For more information, visit www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact The Tree House, Inc. at 770-868-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.