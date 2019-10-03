The 2019 Banks County Agriculture Awards Committee will be accepting nominations for the following three categories: Farmer of the Year, Woman in Agriculture, and Agribusiness of the year.
Nominations from the community including nominee's name and contact information can be made to the Banks County Farm Bureau at 706-677-2215 or email Julie at jajackson@gfb.org<mailto:jajackson@gfb.org.
Nominations are due by October 11.
The Awards Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Lula.
For more information, contact Julie Jackson at the Banks County Farm Bureau at 706-677-2215.
