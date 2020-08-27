Dear Editor: Thank you for publishing the opinion piece by Virginia Webb in the 8/19 issue of the News. It is a mark of good journalism to give voice to both political parties, all citizens. Virginia is a long-time entrepreneur and bee “farmer” who is passionate about the values of the Democratic Party. As a Banks County Democrat and member of our local committee, I found her words encouraging. Our billboards on 441 below I-85 and on Tanager Boulevard near the Home Depot will let others know that the Democratic Party has candidates running for office in the Fall election. I am concerned that our election will not go smoothly given the efforts in the middle of a pandemic and necessary absentee voting which worked well for the primary. The Post Office has been vital to our lives for hundreds of years, and remains so for most citizens. We get our Banks County News in our mail boxes. It came a day late when the sorting center was moved to Atlanta. We accepted that. But additional delays as promised by changes planned to reduce costs may make news received by mail even less current. Additionally, so many of us depend on the postal services to deliver medication, social security checks, and even bills with due dates. Significant delays like these are disturbing and not necessary. Recognizing this is an essential service for those of us for whom the higher fees of private delivery services could be a real problem, The house of Representatives has just authorized additional revenue to make cutting services unnecessary. My concern is whether the Senate and the president will agree to this additional funding. They have shown too little concern for people with modest means, less empathy for folks like many of us living in Banks County. Mary Ellen Myers 156 Wynn Lake Circle Alto, GA 706-776-1059