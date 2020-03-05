Dear Editor:
I really disagree with Mr. Lord’s assertion that the City of Homer and Chimney Oaks problems are invalid. If you have kept up with the goings-on you would quickly see that the City of Homer appears to go out of its way to thwart anything the golf course requests - for years. I am not a privy to whatever wrong doing the owners have done to cause such animosity from the city. One would think the city would be more forthcoming to an enterprise that would increase tax revenues and provide another source of recreation to our county.
On the matter of alcohol sales, it is time for Homer to come into the 21st century, again increased tax revenue! Besides, we are supposed to have separation of church and state and alcohol sales opposition is from the side of religion, not state.
Sincerely.
Virginia Cullipher, Lula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.