Keep Banks County Beautiful is giving away free Willow Oak seedlings at the Banks County Library on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10:30 a.m. until they are gone. This is a "first come, first served" situation. We will have approximately 50 trees to give away.
This is a great opportunity for parents to teach their children about the importance of trees in our environment.
For more information, call 706-318-5448.
Sincerely,
Leslie George
