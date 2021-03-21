There has been a drastic decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Banks County, with only four new cases of the virus reported last week, as the one-year anniversary of the pandemic in the United States passed.
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Banks County since March 2020 is 1,584—up from 1,576 reported for the same period last week.
In Banks County, 33 people (same as last week) have died from COVID-19 in the past year and 182 (up two over last week) have been hospitalized.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are four students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,711-student population. There are 24 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, one has a current positive COVID-19 status and no one is quarantined due to possible exposure.
VACCINE UPDATE
As of March 15, the state expanded its list of people allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.
Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination.
This expansion now includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.
The medical conditions referenced are: Asthma (moderate to severe), immunocompromised, cancer, liver disease, cerebrovascular disease, neurologic conditions, chronic kidney disease, overweight and obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pregnancy, Cystic Fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, diabetes, Sickle Cell Disease, hypertension or high blood pressure, thalassemia (blood disorder) and heart conditions
To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
For individuals aged 16 and 17 who are in an eligible population for vaccination, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages. Schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available.
More vaccines are also now available in health departments in District 2 Public Health, which includes Banks County. Eligible residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-426-5073 or online at www.phdistrict2.org or by calling their local health department.
To see if you are eligible, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/
To register for an appointment at one of the four state-operated mass vaccination sites, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. One of the mass sites is located in Habersham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.