The Banks County Democratic Committee will be electing delegates to the 2022 Democratic Party of Georgia State Convention. To be a delegate, one must be a registered voter of Banks County and physically reside in the county.
If any citizen is interested in running for a delegate position, contact the Banks County Democratic Committee via email to receive notice of the day and time of the election. The email address is banksdems@gmail.com.
