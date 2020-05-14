Because of the continuing health concerns of meeting in groups, the Banks County Democratic Committee will be conducting meetings online.
"We welcome people interested in helping to get out the vote in upcoming elections and those who wish to do phone banking," Elaine Gerke states. "You can get in touch via the Committee’s email address: BanksDems@gmail.com. Information is also available via their Facebook page: @BanksCountyDems."
There will be an election of new members to the committee after the primary and those wishing to participate in this way may contact the Committee Chair, Elaine Gerke, through the above email. Iinclude your phone number so that we can be in touch and answer questions.
"The Banks County Democratic Committee is learning new ways of getting things done as this is an important year to prepare for electing leaders who will help Georgia and America recover from this devastating pandemic," Gerke states. "They urge citizens to be be kind and to help safeguard themselves and their neighbors."
