The Banks County Democrats will meet Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m. in the Homer City Hall, 943 Historic Homer Highway.
"Come share in the fellowship and learn about Democrats’ work to preserve our rights," organizers state.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 10:54 am
The Banks County Democrats will meet Thursday, September 15, at 6 p.m. in the Homer City Hall, 943 Historic Homer Highway.
"Come share in the fellowship and learn about Democrats’ work to preserve our rights," organizers state.
For more information, contact banksdems@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.