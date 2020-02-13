Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Alto man this week after a series of crimes in and around Don Carter State Park.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Deputies responded to the park on the report of a suspicious man near the visitors’ center. The man, identified as Brandon Jeffrey Cowan, 26, of Alto, had locked himself inside of a park maintenance vehicle. Deputies talked him into getting out of the vehicle and took him into custody.
Deputies located Cowan’s truck stuck in the mud on property near the park. Cowan had destroyed the property owner’s entrance gate by driving through it, according to the initial investigation.
Cowan then walked to the park where he threw a rock through the window of a civilian's pickup truck and committed the entering auto. He also burglarized the park’s maintenance building.
After the arrest, Cowan attempted to run from deputies, but was quickly apprehended.
Cowan is charged with entering auto, obstruction of an officer, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property.
He was released from the Hall County Jail on $9,050 bond on Friday, Feb. 7.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
