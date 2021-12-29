Deputy Sheriff Clay Geidner has received the Medal of Valor, which is the Banks County Sheriff’s Office’s second highest honor.
The Medal of Valor is awarded to a member of the agency who performs extraordinary acts of bravery in the performance of their duties.
On August 7, 2021, Geidner confronted an armed and dangerous suspect who was wanted for the murder of a federal postal employee, and on contact with the suspect, Deputy Geidner was fired upon and quickly returned fire and stopped any further advancement of the suspect.
“He acted voluntarily, without regard for personal risk or individual safety; and undertook such action under circumstances of clear and obvious peril and clearly displayed courage that was distinct from what is normally expected of the public safety profession,” officials report.
Sheriff Carlton Speed hereby proclaims that Deputy Geidner receive the the Banks County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor due to his actions.
Deputy Geidner also assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with an incident on Nov. 26 at Tanger Outlers.
Deputies were dispatched to the Tanger Outlets to assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with a suicidal subject who had climbed to the top of the highest point of the building and was threatening to jump.
Upon speaking with a store manager and gaining access to a ladder leading to the roof, SGT Arnold and Deputy Geidner climbed to the roof.
Upon locating the male sitting atop the ledge of the roof, SGT Arnold and Deputy Geidner silently communicated an extrication plan; quickly pulling the subject from the ledge and placing him into custody to get the assistance that he needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.