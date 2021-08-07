A man was shot late Saturday evening in a deputy-involved shooting on Hwy. 51, according to a release from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
There has not been a statement as to whether this is related to a shooting earlier in the day that killed a Commerce man delivering mail on Hebron Road. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office will release a statement at 1 p.m. on Sunday with more details on the two shootings.
The shooting Saturday evening between a man, who has not been named, and a deputy occurred on Highway 51 North between Damascus and Bennett roads.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the deputy-involved-shooting of an armed suspect that fired upon deputies.
Deputies were not injured in the shooting, and the suspect sustained what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
The road will be closed for several hours.
“No further information will be released tonight due to the active investigation,” the statement from the sheriff’s office reads. “We will issue an update to the public at 1 p.m. tomorrow."
EARLIER SHOOTING
In the incident Saturday morning, a man delivering mail on Hebron Road was reportedly killed in a shooting. His name has not yet been released.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "intentional shooting" and there have not been many details released.
“The investigation is still fluid and information is being withheld at this time pending further investigation,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Sharon Chapman at 470-252-2276 or by email at schapman@bankscountysoga.org.”
The sheriff’s office was called to the scene of the shooting Saturday morning and a white male victim of a gunshot wound was found. He has not been identified.
“The incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the community,” the release from the sheriff’s office states.
This story will be updated as further details are released by the sheriff’s office.
