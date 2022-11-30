Plans to rezone 173 acres at the Martin Bridge Road exit for light manufacturing are on hold while the developer studies the market further to see if the plans are economically feasible.

Seabrook Development had requested to rezone the property from ARR (Agriculture Rural Residential) and C2 (General Commercial) to M1 (Industrial District). The Banks County Planning Commission had earlier voted 3-2 to deny the request.

