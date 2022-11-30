Plans to rezone 173 acres at the Martin Bridge Road exit for light manufacturing are on hold while the developer studies the market further to see if the plans are economically feasible.
Seabrook Development had requested to rezone the property from ARR (Agriculture Rural Residential) and C2 (General Commercial) to M1 (Industrial District). The Banks County Planning Commission had earlier voted 3-2 to deny the request.
Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk reported at the meeting last week that the applicant has requested deferral on the hearing and vote until June 2023.
Turk said the reason given is “the unsettled state of the economy and the unforeseen dramatic rise in interest rates since this application was filed.”
Turk said the applicant wrote in an email, “We need to have the opportunity to gage the market for M1 zoning vs. C3 zoning.
In other business, the BOC:
•agreed to accept $485,635 in funds through the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 2023 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant. The county will be required to fund 30 percent of the project. The money will be used for improvements at Hickory Flat Road.
•decided to rebid additional work needed at the Industrial Blvd project due to sewer issues discovered.
•agreed to a request from the Banks County Grand Jury to increase the daily bailiff pay from $50 per day to $75 per day.
